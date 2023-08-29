×
10 Movies to Stream in September on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ and More

The month will mark the premiere of Prime Video's "Sitting in Bars With Cake" starring Yara Shahidi and Netflix's Wes Anderson-directed Roald Dahl adaptation of "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."

(L-R) Odessa A'zion as Corinne and Yara Shahidi as Jane in “Sitting in Bars with Cake.”
(L-R) Odessa A'zion as Corinne and Yara Shahidi as Jane in “Sitting in Bars with Cake.” Saeed Adyani/Prime Video

Streaming services are prepared to welcome viewers into the fall season with a list of new movies to watch. Prepare for a cozy night in with the new titles available to stream in September.

The new film releases cover a wide range of topics, from coming-of-age friendship trials to captivating survival thrillers. Among them is Prime Video‘s “Sitting in Bars With Cake,” which will see Yara Shahidi portray a 20-something-year-old with a knack for baking alongside Odessa A’zion.

This month’s releases also include Netflix’s recent adaptation of Roald Dahl’s works to the screen with “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” Directed by “Asteroid City” filmmaker Wes Anderson, the short film is about a man who earns the ability to see without the use of his eyes.

Ahead are more new movies available to stream in September.

