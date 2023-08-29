10 Movies to Stream in September on Netflix, Prime Video, AppleTV+ and More

Streaming services are prepared to welcome viewers into the fall season with a list of new movies to watch. Prepare for a cozy night in with the new titles available to stream in September.
The new film releases cover a wide range of topics, from coming-of-age friendship trials to captivating survival thrillers. Among them is Prime Video‘s “Sitting in Bars With Cake,” which will see Yara Shahidi portray a 20-something-year-old with a knack for baking alongside Odessa A’zion.
This month’s releases also include Netflix’s recent adaptation of Roald Dahl’s works to the screen with “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” Directed by “Asteroid City” filmmaker Wes Anderson, the short film is about a man who earns the ability to see without the use of his eyes.
Ahead are more new movies available to stream in September.
-
“Happy Ending”
Luna and Mink are a seemingly picture-perfect couple, but their bedroom chemistry is lacking. On the brink of their one-year anniversary, the couple decides to have a threesome with climate activist Eve and their whole lives and relationship suddenly change.
- Date: Sept. 1
- Platform: Netflix
-
“A Day and a Half"
Directed by Fares Fares, the film centers around Artan, a determined father with the single goal of getting his daughter back. Lucas holds both his ex-wife and a police officer hostage as they voyage through rural Sweden to reunite with his child.
- Date: Sept. 1
- Platform: Netflix
-
“Sitting in Bars With Cake”
“Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi and “Grand Army’s” Odessa A’zion portray best friends Jane and Corinne, who are navigating their 20-something-era while living together in Los Angeles. The pair decides to transform Jane’s hobby of baking into a fun side hustle to help her confidence when suddenly a shocking diagnosis shakes both girls’ lives forever.
- Date: Sept. 8
- Platform: Prime Video
-
“How To Date Billy Walsh”
The movie centers around pals Amelia and Archie, whose friendship is put to the test once Archie develops feelings for Amelia. But Amelia, played by “Bridgerton’s” Charithra Chandran, only has eyes for the new American transfer student.
- Date: Sept. 8
- Platform: Prime Video
-
“Sentinelle”
“Sentinelle” is about François, a cop by day and an aspiring singer by night. François struggles with his double life as he navigates through a string of violent crimes occurring on the island of Réunion while pursuing a music career.
- Date: Sept. 8
- Platform: Prime Video
-
“Donyale Luna: Supermodel”
The documentary film explores the life and legacy of Donyale Luna, one of the first black supermodels to grace the cover of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Luna rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s, collaborating with Andy Warhol and Salvador Dali, and breaking boundaries in the process. The cinematic piece includes Luna’s daughter Dream Cazzaniga, as well as accounts from Beverly Johnson, Pat Cleveland and more.
- Date: Sept. 13
- Platform: Max
-
“Love at First Sight”
Starring Haley Lu Richardson, the romance drama film is about Hadley and Oliver, two people who surprisingly fall in love during their flight from New York to London. After losing each other in customs, the pair rely on fate to have an unlikely meeting again.
- Date: Sept. 15
- Platform: Netflix
-
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Directed by Wes Anderson, this film is a recent adaptation of the book of the same name by Roald Dahl. The story follows a rich man who picks up the skill to see without his eyes, using his hidden talent to gamble. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar“ first premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1.
- Date: Sept. 27
- Platform: Netflix
-
“Flora and Son”
Created by Irish musical drama director John Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the relationship between mother and son through music. Flora is a single mom who gives her son Max a rugged guitar to help ease his behavioral problems. The pair suddenly experience the healing power of music.
- Date: Sept. 29
- Platform: AppleTV+
-
“Nowhere”
“Nowhere” is Netflix’s latest captivating thriller following a pregnant woman trapped in a shipping container. After fleeing her totalitarian country with her husband, Mia suddenly loses her partner and has to fight for survival in the center of the ocean during a hazardous storm.
- Date: Sept. 29
- Platform: Netflix