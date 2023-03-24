Skip to main content
Latest in Men's

Men's Mens Fashion

Madewell Offers Full Wardrobe Options for Men for Spring

The division of the J. Crew Group now operates five stand-alone men's stores.

By
Jean E. Palmieri
Men's Mens Designer Luxury

Todd Snyder’s Fall Line Swings Toward Sartorial

The designer is adding four more retail stores to his stable later this year.

By
Jean E. Palmieri
view gallery
Men's Mens Fashion

Ben Sherman Taps Pauli Lovejoy for ‘90s-inspired Collection

The percussionist has grown in prominence while working as Harry Styles' music director during the musician's…

By
Layla Ilchi
Men's Mens Retail Business

Tailoring Is Big Business Says Selfridges as It Introduces a Made-to-Measure Service

Selfridges has boosted its fashion tailoring offer by 75 percent for spring 2023, and is now inviting…

By
Samantha Conti
Men's Mens Designer Luxury

John Varvatos’ OTD Label Shuttered

The menswear designer had started the sportswear collection with a pop-culture vibe in the fall of 2021.

By
Jean E. Palmieri
Men's Mens Sportswear

Nick Wooster Teams With The Onitsuka on Capsule

The collection encompassing ready-to-wear and footwear has a more formal vibe than regular Onitsuka Tiger…

By
Martino Carrera
Men's Mens Fashion

Fay Archive on the Road

Fay Archive is unveiling a new communication campaign with photos of workers wearing the brand as they go…

By
Luisa Zargani
Men's Mens Fashion

Drumohr’s New Milan Store Hints at Brand’s Knitwear-to-Lifestyle Transformation

The knit specialist is making its push in several categories, including womenswear, kidswear, home décor and…

By
Martino Carrera
Men's Mens Designer Luxury

Men’s Skirts Were All Over the Fall Runways. But Will They Sell?

WWD asked buyers to rate the commercial potential of a clothing item that has yet to gain traction among…

By
Joelle Diderich
Men's Mens Clothing Furnishings

British Menswear Is Having a Peacock Moment, Says Patrick Grant

Patrick Grant, who has a new menswear line with Frasers in the U.K., said British men are daring to wear…

By
Samantha Conti
Men's Mens Fashion

Brooks Brothers Gives Classics a Twist in Fall Collection

The line, designed by Michael Bastian, infuses traditional silhouettes and fabrics with a modern energy.

By
Jean E. Palmieri
view gallery
Men's Mens Sportswear

Linksoul Golf Creates Capsule to Honor Lee Elder

The brand founded by John Ashworth is commemorating the first Black golfer to play in the Masters in 1975.

By
Jean E. Palmieri
Men's Mens Designer Luxury

Fendi to Hold Men’s Spring 2024 Show in Tuscany During Pitti Uomo

The luxury brand will stage its show at its recently inaugurated accessories plant in Capannuccia, a…

By
Luisa Zargani
Men's Mens Fashion

Chime Taps NBA Athletes for YouTube Fashion Series 

"Ball on a Budget" enlists stylist Courtney Mays to show how to recreate NBA tunnel outfits on a budget. 

By
Layla Ilchi
Men's Mens Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s

The sneakers are expected to break the current auction record, which would make them the most valuable…

By
Layla Ilchi

