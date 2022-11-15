Aaron Judge Invests in Tall Order Men’s Sock Company

At 6 feet, 7 inches with a size 17 foot, it’s no surprise that Aaron Judge would be a champion for tall people. And on Tuesday, the New York Yankees outfielder, made an undisclosed equity investment into Tall Order, a New York-based men’s apparel and accessory company.

As part of the deal, the two, in collaboration with United Legwear & Apparel Co., will create a line of athletic socks and other basics that will sport his name. The first socks, underwear and undershirts will be available in the spring of 2023 and the collection will be expanded in the future.

Judge said he has long struggled to find socks that provide ankle support and stabilization needed for professional sports and discovered Tall Order earlier this year. The company was founded by twin brothers Mike and Dan Friedman, both of whom stand over 6-foot-9. In September, Tall Order created a special two-pack edition of All Rise logoed socks with $10 for every $30 pack sold donated to Judge’s charity, the All Rise Foundation.

“While I was initially drawn to Tall Order because of the quality and size range of their products, learning more about the founders and the brand mission is what made this a natural partnership for me,” said Judge. “The Friedmans, Isaac Ash and the entire ULAC team are a talented and thoughtful group of people who truly value my feedback and align with my values around the importance of giving back to the community. We’re in the process of designing the initial collection and I look forward to sharing it with fans and consumers next spring.”

Tall Order, which honors the memory of Mike and Dan Friedman’s father, Andrew, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, makes socks for men in sizes 9 to 20 and were provided to first responders during the 9/11 recovery efforts. Tall Order also donates a portion of its profits to various health and human services organizations that focus on families and youth in times of need.

“Aaron embodies two of our dad’s greatest passions — the love of baseball and giving back,” said Dan and Mike Friedman. “We are so excited and proud to be working with Aaron in honoring our dad’s legacy.”

“I’m proud to partner with Tall Order and baseball legend Aaron Judge to create apparel and accessories for men of all sizes,” said Isaac E. Ash, founder, president and chief executive officer of United Legwear & Apparel Co. “I’m especially excited to make collections for guys built like Aaron, who have a hard time finding clothes that fit well, feel great and look stylish. I think consumers will respond very positively to Aaron’s appeal: his gracious personality, larger-than-life achievements, extraordinary leadership on and off the field, and philanthropic efforts through his All Rise Foundation.”