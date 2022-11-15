×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Sustainability

Good News: U.S.-China Climate Negotiations Back On

Fashion

Inside the Thierry Mugler Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Aaron Judge Invests in Tall Order Men’s Sock Company

The two will partner on a collection of Aaron Judge-branded socks and underwear to drop in the spring.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees flies out against the Houston Astros during the first inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Aaron Judge Getty Images

At 6 feet, 7 inches with a size 17 foot, it’s no surprise that Aaron Judge would be a champion for tall people. And on Tuesday, the New York Yankees outfielder, made an undisclosed equity investment into Tall Order, a New York-based men’s apparel and accessory company.

As part of the deal, the two, in collaboration with United Legwear & Apparel Co., will create a line of athletic socks and other basics that will sport his name. The first socks, underwear and undershirts will be available in the spring of 2023 and the collection will be expanded in the future.

Judge said he has long struggled to find socks that provide ankle support and stabilization needed for professional sports and discovered Tall Order earlier this year. The company was founded by twin brothers Mike and Dan Friedman, both of whom stand over 6-foot-9. In September, Tall Order created a special two-pack edition of All Rise logoed socks with $10 for every $30 pack sold donated to Judge’s charity, the All Rise Foundation.

Related Galleries

“While I was initially drawn to Tall Order because of the quality and size range of their products, learning more about the founders and the brand mission is what made this a natural partnership for me,” said Judge. “The Friedmans, Isaac Ash and the entire ULAC team are a talented and thoughtful group of people who truly value my feedback and align with my values around the importance of giving back to the community. We’re in the process of designing the initial collection and I look forward to sharing it with fans and consumers next spring.”

Tall Order, which honors the memory of Mike and Dan Friedman’s father, Andrew, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, makes socks for men in sizes 9 to 20 and were provided to first responders during the 9/11 recovery efforts. Tall Order also donates a portion of its profits to various health and human services organizations that focus on families and youth in times of need.

“Aaron embodies two of our dad’s greatest passions — the love of baseball and giving back,” said Dan and Mike Friedman. “We are so excited and proud to be working with Aaron in honoring our dad’s legacy.”

“I’m proud to partner with Tall Order and baseball legend Aaron Judge to create apparel and accessories for men of all sizes,” said Isaac E. Ash, founder, president and chief executive officer of United Legwear & Apparel Co. “I’m especially excited to make collections for guys built like Aaron, who have a hard time finding clothes that fit well, feel great and look stylish. I think consumers will respond very positively to Aaron’s appeal: his gracious personality, larger-than-life achievements, extraordinary leadership on and off the field, and philanthropic efforts through his All Rise Foundation.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

