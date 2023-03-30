Acronym Teams With Republic of Gamers on Second Collaboration

Acronym is going further into the gaming space with a new collaboration.

The streetwear brand founded by Errolson Hugh and Michaela Sachenbacher is teaming with Republic of Gamers, a gaming subdivision of technology company Asus, for a new multifunctional gaming device and complementary accessories. This is the second time both companies are teaming on a collaboration.

The two companies have teamed on the ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02, a multifunctional device that works as a tablet, laptop or desktop computer and can be used for gaming and as a creative workstation. The device comes with adjustable straps and an Acronym-designed pouch to make the device wearable and portable.

“Acronym is predicated on the idea of agency and enabling people to do the things that they can’t do,” Hugh said. “We like to say that when you’re wearing something that’s from Acronym, you should be able to do things that you can’t do and the design idea [for the device] follows that same idea. That’s why we pushed really hard and were able to create a completely new type of machine that for the first time really encompasses the idea of a wearable device in a real, practical functioning manner.”

The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 Courtesy of Republic of Gamers

The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 device’s design takes inspiration from Acronym’s tech-wear sensibility, with the device giving a nod to the streetwear brand’s handbag styles. For the design process, Hugh also worked with film concept artist Phil Saunders, who is best known for designing the Iron Man suit in the Marvel Studios franchise.

Acronym’s collaboration with Republic of Gamers falls in line with the increasing number of fashion brands entering the gaming industry with collaborations and partnerships.

“I think it’s a convergence,” Hugh said about the shift. “Very simply stated, a lot of people are into fashion now more than ever and the same goes for gaming. Everyone is a gamer and everyone is involved in fashion in some respect. The convergence of the gaming world and the digital world with the physical world or the fashion world is ongoing. As the next generation comes out, there’s going to be less and less of the concept of separation in those different areas.”

The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 is priced at $2,499.99 and will be available starting Monday on Asus’ website and on Amazon.