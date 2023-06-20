Beats Taps A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross as Principal Design Consultant

Beats is furthering its relationship with British artist and designer Samuel Ross.

The electronics company announced on Tuesday it has named Ross, the founder of luxury menswear brand A-Cold-Wall, as its principal design consultant. In the role, Ross is tasked with helping develop the industrial design strategy for Beats’ new products and packaging.

Ross will be utilizing his own industrial designer studio, SR_A, for the role in order to develop new products and packaging with sustainable materials, premium finishes and other design elements.

“It’s an honor to join Beats as the first principal design consultant,” Ross said. “Beats is a technology brand — its legacy is living in the now, through culture and the future. Together we intend to further the design language, material experimentation and brand character. Our vision will combine wearability and style at the intersection of expression and functionality.”

Ross and Beats started their partnership in 2021, when the designer and A-Cold-Wall teamed with the brand on the Studio3 Wireless headphones, which sold out globally. Ross also created a noncommercialized pair of Powerbeats Pro through SR_A.

“We are excited to have a visionary like Samuel Ross on board as Beats navigates a new era,” said Chris Thorne, Beats’ chief marketing officer. “Beats has remained a staple in culture largely due to how we mix technology and design, and this partnership is the next step in revitalizing that experience for our customers.”