×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: June 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Denies Contract Talks With Meghan Markle

Beauty

K18 Said to Be Considering Sale Options

Fashion

Pharrell Williams on Louis Vuitton Debut: ‘It’s Like Love at First Sight’

Beats Taps A-Cold-Wall’s Samuel Ross as Principal Design Consultant

The British artist and designer has previously worked with the electronics company on a collaboration.

Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall attends an intimate dinner and party hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. to celebrate Fashion and Film during London Fashion Week in 2021.
Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall attends an intimate dinner and party hosted by British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. to celebrate Fashion and Film during London Fashion Week in 2021. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Beats is furthering its relationship with British artist and designer Samuel Ross.

The electronics company announced on Tuesday it has named Ross, the founder of luxury menswear brand A-Cold-Wall, as its principal design consultant. In the role, Ross is tasked with helping develop the industrial design strategy for Beats’ new products and packaging.

Ross will be utilizing his own industrial designer studio, SR_A, for the role in order to develop new products and packaging with sustainable materials, premium finishes and other design elements. 

“It’s an honor to join Beats as the first principal design consultant,” Ross said. “Beats is a technology brand — its legacy is living in the now, through culture and the future. Together we intend to further the design language, material experimentation and brand character. Our vision will combine wearability and style at the intersection of expression and functionality.”

Related Galleries

Ross and Beats started their partnership in 2021, when the designer and A-Cold-Wall teamed with the brand on the Studio3 Wireless headphones, which sold out globally. Ross also created a noncommercialized pair of Powerbeats Pro through SR_A.

“We are excited to have a visionary like Samuel Ross on board as Beats navigates a new era,” said Chris Thorne, Beats’ chief marketing officer. “Beats has remained a staple in culture largely due to how we mix technology and design, and this partnership is the next step in revitalizing that experience for our customers.”

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad