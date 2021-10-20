Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Business

The Spin-off Potential: Saks as Dot-com Test Case

Business

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-family Executives

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With Socks and Underwear

The brand will continue its mission to donate a pair for every product sold to the homeless.

Bombas x Disney
A look from Bombas's Disney collection.

Bombas is moving overseas for the first time.

The seven-year-old brand will begin selling its socks, slippers and underwear in the U.K. starting today.

The offering will include casual, performance and dress socks for men and women as well as cotton modal underwear for both genders and seamless models for women in singles or packs. In addition, the company’s newest product category, slippers, will be sold in the U.K.

The New York-based Bombas will also continue its mission of giving back to those less fortunate for every product sold. In the U.K., it is partnering with St. Mungo’s, a charity that works with local communities to end homelessness and rebuild lives.

In honor of the launch, Bombas will donate 5,000 pairs of socks to the organization this month, followed by an additional 5,000 pairs later in the year. From there, Bombas will look to partner with other charities in the country.

Related Galleries

David Heath, chief executive officer and cofounder of Bombas, said the company’s decision to move beyond U.S. borders came as a result of its success here. The U.K. brings a unique aspect that makes sense for us as a brand — we can build something foundational there, like we have here. We’ve created a movement that is transferable and we believe, based on the climate of the U.K., the customers and the community will appreciate it.”

Bombas already ships to the U.K. from the U.S., but to better serve the market, it has engaged a local fulfillment center in Kettering, England, north of London, that will allow it to deliver to customers within two to four days.

Although he didn’t venture a projection on how large the business could be in the U.K., Heath believes there’s an opportunity to carve out a substantial niche. “The U.K. sock and underwear markets are forecasted to grow from $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion and $4.8 billion to $6 billion, respectively, as reported by Euromonitor International in February 2021, and Statista in November 2020,” Heath said.

Bombas has quietly built a $250 million-plus business and donated nearly 50 million pairs of socks and T-shirts to the homeless in the U.S. since its founding. The business was created by Heath and Randy Goldberg with the goal of creating a profitable business with a philanthropic mission. They found that socks were the most requested item at homeless shelters and homed in on that product for their company. They appeared on “Shark Tank” in 2014 and scored a $200,000 investment from Daymond John, founder of FUBU, to launch the brand.

The company expanded into T-shirts in 2019 and earlier this year, moved into underwear.

Earlier this month, Bombas collaborated with Disney on a unisex line of socks for adults and children inspired by the company’s princesses. Single pairs retail for $16 for adults and $8 for youth and six-pack gift packs range from $35 to $95 for six-packs.

Heath said business in the States has been strong over the past year, and in the past 10 months, its special collections, including the 2021 Pride Collection and the Black Hive Collection, have been “well-received.” He also categorized the underwear launch as particularly successful. “Within the first month, we sold through more than half of our initial inventory — one and a half months earlier than anticipated,” Heath said. “This early success has led us to develop additional silhouettes, fabrications and colors for the future. Most importantly, as a result of just eight months of sales, we’ll donate some 245,220 pairs of underwear to the homeless community in the U.S.”

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Bombas Expanding Into the U.K. With

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad