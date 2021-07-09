HOT SHOE SHUFFLE: Welcome to the latest addition to Dior’s growing collection of men’s sneakers: the B30. As part of its resort collection, inspired by Marc Bohan’s designs for Dior from the 1960s, the French fashion house is introducing its latest shoe, designed to be worn with both tailored and more sporty looks.

Inspired by the world of running, the B30 incorporates technical materials such as microfiber and mesh. An aerodynamic rendering of the “CD” logo features in a reflective version on each side. The initials also appear on the sole and heel of the sneaker, available in five colors: black, white, olive, beige and lime.

“We worked on the B30 sneaker, which comes in a variety of colors, trying to elevate everything to make it feel like it’s an accessory for a sophisticated wardrobe,” said Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections at Dior. Priced at 890 euros, the shoes will go on sale in October.

Since its wildly successful collaboration with Air Jordan last year, Dior has steadily expanded its sneaker offering. It launched the B27 last November, and two weeks ago presented new skate-inspired sneakers as part of its spring 2022 Cactus Jack Dior collection, designed in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.

