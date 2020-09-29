SNEAK PEEK: Fresh off the success of its sneaker collaboration with Air Jordan, Dior is expanding its footwear offering with the upcoming launch of its B27 sneaker.

Kim Jones, creative director of men’s wear at Dior, channeled sportswear inspirations ranging from vintage Eighties tennis shoes to the skateboarding universe.

Available in low- and high-top versions, priced at 790 euros and 890 euros, respectively, the shoes come in white, black or gray, the French luxury house’s signature shade. Materials include calf leather and nubuck, and the Dior Oblique motif appears as a classic jacquard or perforated in leather.

Subtle details include eyelets shaped like the initials CD, while the word “Dior” is embossed on the heel and inscribed on the sole. The B27 will be available in Dior stores from November.

Five million people registered for a chance to buy Air Jordan 1 OG Dior limited-edition sneakers, which cost $2,000 for the low-top version and $2,200 for the high-top model.

Pietro Beccari, president and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, said 13,000 pairs of the coveted shoes were produced.