Market Moments: Versace Taps Dwyane Wade for Men’s Eyewear Campaign

Versace is looking to former NBA star Dwyane Wade as the face of its upcoming campaign.

The design house tapped Wade to appear in the campaign for its upcoming men’s eyewear collection, which released on Monday. The campaign was photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Jason Bolden.

Wade models three Versace eyewear styles in the collection. He appears in mirror imaging modeling square-frame sunglasses with a white color-blocked style that features the iconic Versace Medusa logo on the bridge and temples. The second photo has Wade sporting an aviator style, which is also embellished with multiple Medusa logos and features a yellow gold finishing. The last image shows Wade modeling an aviator optical frame designed with a yellow gold frame.

Dwyane Wade for Versace. Versace/Mario Sorrenti

The former Miami Heat basketball player has previously worked with the design house. At last year’s Met Gala, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union both wore custom designs from Versace. Wade went with a white satin oversized suit jacket worn without a dress shirt and fitted white satin pants. His jacket sleeve was embroidered with the number 75 to celebrate Wade being chosen for the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. Union wore a silver sequined, plunging neckline dress embellished with a large red flower that was an homage to late actress Diahann Carroll.

Wade and Union have become known for their standout, sometimes matching, couples’ style over the years. Last year, the couple wore matching Prada tank tops at the design house’s spring 2023 menswear show. A few months later, Union and Wade attended the premiere of “The Redeem Team” where they wore bold looks from Valentino and Gucci, respectively.