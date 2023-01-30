×
Gucci Names Sabato De Sarno Creative Director

Alaïa RTW Summer-Fall 2023

Beauty Brands Eye TikTok Bans, Gen Z Reacts With Eye Roll

Market Moments: Versace Taps Dwyane Wade for Men’s Eyewear Campaign

The former NBA star is seen modeling three styles from the design house’s upcoming collection.

Dwyane Wade for Versace.
Dwyane Wade for Versace. Versace/Mario Sorrenti

Versace is looking to former NBA star Dwyane Wade as the face of its upcoming campaign.

The design house tapped Wade to appear in the campaign for its upcoming men’s eyewear collection, which released on Monday. The campaign was photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Jason Bolden.

Wade models three Versace eyewear styles in the collection. He appears in mirror imaging modeling square-frame sunglasses with a white color-blocked style that features the iconic Versace Medusa logo on the bridge and temples. The second photo has Wade sporting an aviator style, which is also embellished with multiple Medusa logos and features a yellow gold finishing. The last image shows Wade modeling an aviator optical frame designed with a yellow gold frame.

Dwyane Wade for Versace
Dwyane Wade for Versace. Versace/Mario Sorrenti

The former Miami Heat basketball player has previously worked with the design house. At last year’s Met Gala, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union both wore custom designs from Versace. Wade went with a white satin oversized suit jacket worn without a dress shirt and fitted white satin pants. His jacket sleeve was embroidered with the number 75 to celebrate Wade being chosen for the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. Union wore a silver sequined, plunging neckline dress embellished with a large red flower that was an homage to late actress Diahann Carroll.

Wade and Union have become known for their standout, sometimes matching, couples’ style over the years. Last year, the couple wore matching Prada tank tops at the design house’s spring 2023 menswear show. A few months later, Union and Wade attended the premiere of “The Redeem Team” where they wore bold looks from Valentino and Gucci, respectively. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

