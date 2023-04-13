Formula 1 Driver Lando Norris Stars in Tumi’s McLaren 60th Anniversary Collection Campaign

Tumi is looking to the racing world for its latest campaign.

The luggage company has tapped Formula 1 driver Lando Norris to star in its “Unpack Tomorrow” campaign, which celebrates Tumi’s McLaren 60th Anniversary collection. The collection marks six decades since the motorsports team and luxury car maker was founded.

Norris appears in the campaign video taking pieces from the collection through his typical day, including traveling across the globe and preparing for a race.

“As a racing driver in Formula 1, I’m constantly on the go,” Norris said. “Finding ways to simplify my travel experiences has become very important, and Tumi’s products allow me to do that. Their products offer a range of options, which cover all of my travel needs — whether it’s for longer trips or races or just everyday use when I want to take my headphones and laptop with me.”

The five-piece collection takes inspiration from McLaren’s signature orange colorway for pieces like the Torque Sling crossbody, velocity backpack and small carry-on. The collection is meant to offer more expansive carrying options that include packing cases and portfolios.

“Together with Tumi, we wanted to build on the success of our core and carbon fiber collections with a bespoke capsule edit to celebrate 60 years of McLaren,” said Goran Ozbolt, chief designer of McLaren Automotive. “This edition of luxury travel pieces also celebrates our founder Bruce McLaren’s passion for looking to the future, pushing the boundaries and matching effortless functionality with a modern design language that reflects the ethos of both companies.”

Tumi’s McLaren 60th anniversary collection is available starting Thursday on the brand’s website and in stores and ranges in price from $275 to $2,500.