×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Confident on Chinese Recovery

Business

At Retail, Pink Slips Start to Surface

Beauty

Beauty Brands Eye TikTok Bans, Gen Z Reacts With Eye Roll

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker Collaboration 

This is the first time both brands are collaborating on a product.

The Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker
The Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. Courtesy

FaZe Clan is continuing its streak of high-profile collaborations with a new partnership.

The lifestyle and gaming company is teaming with Nike to release the duo’s first collaborative product: the Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker. The sneaker was designed by Nike’s team, FaZe Clan’s creative director Jay “Jvy” Richardson and stylist Toreno Winn. 

“Our hope is that our first collaboration with Nike solidifies gamers belonging in the same realm of professional athletes,” Richardson said. “The design of this shoe is inspired by the analogy that just like motherboards buried underneath the shell of technology, all great talent comes from beneath and we all use different internal functions to power us as athletes and gamers.” 

Related Galleries

The Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker is designed in FaZe Clan’s go-to colorway of black and red and features a holographic logo and “a technology motherboard representing the connection between athletes and gaming culture.” 

The shoe will make its official debut Friday night during the Sierra Canyon versus Notre Dame basketball game on the Sierra Canyon players, including LeBron James’ son, Bronny James. Some of FaZe Clan’s creators will also attend the game to celebrate the sneakers’ launch.

The Nike LeBron Nxxt Gen x FaZe Clan sneaker will be available for purchase starting March 9 on FaZe Clan’s website and at SNKRS.

The collaboration with Nike is FaZe Clan’s second major partnership of 2023. Last week the platform revealed it is embarking on a multiyear partnership with Porsche to create original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods. 

Last July, FaZe Clan went public, completing a business combination with special purpose acquisition company B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The combined company was renamed FaZe Holdings Inc. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Hot Summer Bags

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

FaZe Clan Teams With Nike on Sneaker: Details, How to Buy, Photos

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad