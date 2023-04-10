Garrett Leight California Optical Releases California Editions Project

Garrett Leight California Optical is gearing up for a series of collaborations for its latest project, California Editions.

The eyewear brand is kicking off the project, which includes limited-edition, numbered styles handmade in California, on Tuesday with a collaboration with John Terzian, the cofounder of Los Angeles-based hospitality group h.Wood. The hospitality group operates restaurants and bars such as Delilah, Bootsy Bellows, Nice Guy and Harriets.

Terzian’s eyewear collection takes inspiration from a pair worn by the late actor Sidney Poitier. The sunglasses come in four colorways — black lenses with black frames, brown lenses with tortoise frames, blue lenses with clear frames and gray lenses with gray frames — and come with a vegetable tanned vachetta leather case. The styles retail each for $525.

A style from John Terzian’s GLCO collaboration Courtesy of GLCO

Leight’s collaboration with Terzian is the first in the California Editions projects. Later this year, the eyewear brand will release collaborations with Italian designer Massimo Alba and Untitled Group operating partner Josh Peskowitz.

The California Editions styles will be available on the brand’s website and will range in price from $350 to $600.

The brand will also be releasing new launches under its Mr. Leight subbrand, which was created by Garrett Leight and his father, Larry Leight, who is the founder of eyewear brand Oliver Peoples. GLCO is also continuing its Spectacle Podcast, which is a series of podcasts Leight hosts that has interviews with family, friends and the GLCO community.

GLCO expanded its retail footprint recently, opening its latest storefront in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood.