January 24, 2020

MILAN — Giuseppe Zanotti has tied up with another music star.

Following previous collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Zayn Malik and Rita Ora, this time the Italian footwear designer has teamed with U.S. rapper and composer Swae Lee on a men’s capsule collection, making its official debut on Jan. 31.

