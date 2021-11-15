Skip to main content
Monday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Men’s Designer Graeme Fidler Joins Harrys of London as Creative Head

Fidler, formerly of Bally and Aquascutum, has been named consulting creative director of the men’s footwear brand.

Graeme Fidler has been named creative head of Harrys of London. Courtesy image

LONDON — Men’s wear and accessories designer Graeme Fidler has been named consulting creative director of Harrys of London, the British footwear and accessories brand, WWD has learned.

He will oversee a new direction for the brand, and have creative control of all aspects of product design, vision and development. Fidler will work alongside the existing senior management team to oversee growth across all categories, with a focus on a new accessories line.

His first collection will be for the fall 2022 season.

Harrys of London is headed in a new direction, and we are excited that Graeme will lead this growth and revitalized vision for the brand,” said Charles S. Cohen, Harrys’ chairman.

Cohen, the billionaire commercial real estate developer who also owns Savile Row tailor Richard James, bought Harrys in 2017. He purchased the brand, which specializes in updated classics, from Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

Fidler has worked for brands including Polo Ralph Lauren, served as design director at Aquascutum and creative director at Bally. In 2014 he launched Several, which included a men’s wear label, design consultancy and e-commerce store.

Harrys of London was founded in London in 2001 with the idea of creating a men’s luxury footwear brand that would combine quality craftsmanship with modern design detail — and comfort.

The brand’s first stand-alone store opened in London in 2008, and since then the business has opened stores on Park Avenue in New York; Motcomb Street in London; and in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The line is also sold at Harrods, and in the U.S. at Saks Fifth Avenue, Mitchells and Stanley Korshak.

Cohen is the owner and CEO of Cohen Brothers Realty Corp., which specializes in prime Class A and design center properties across the U.S. He also heads the Cohen Media Group, an independent film production and distribution company, and is a true Renaissance man, with passions that range from design and wine to film and fashion.

