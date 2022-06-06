Skip to main content
Herschel Creates Tennis Capsule With Prince

The backpack, tote and hip pack are designed to appeal to fans of the sport.

Herschel x Prince hip pack.
The hip pack. STEPHEN WILDE

Herschel Supply Co. is wooing the tennis crowd.

On Tuesday, the accessories brand will introduce a limited-edition collection with Prince. For more than three decades Prince has been a key player in the tennis space, offering everything from footwear and apparel to racquets and balls. Through this new partnership, which is being called the Prince x Herschel Supply collection, the companies are offering a range of bags aimed at the tennis enthusiast.

Three Herschel Supply silhouettes are being offered: the Herschel Heritage Pro backpack, the Alexander Zip tote and the Seventeen hip pack.

Herschel x Prince backpack
The backpack is designed to hold a racquet and other products. STEPHEN WILDE

The Heritage Pro is constructed from a heavyweight base fabric, offers a separate compartment with Velcro zipper pulls to keep racquets in place, and shoulder straps with air mesh padding for comfort. The Alexander Zip also features a separate racquet sleeve, heavyweight base with TPE coating, reinforced handles, and dual internal pockets for storing water bottles and tennis balls. The Seventeen features an adjustable clip-fastened strap, waterproof zipper closures and mesh storage sleeves. A removable carabiner is included with all styles for the hanging and storing of the bags.

The bags are all made from 100 percent recycled fabrics and feature a Herschel Supply vs. Prince roll call print. Colors include neon green, neon orange and black. Each bag is finished with a smoked, translucent rubber co-branded interior label and Herschel Supply’s classic white woven label.

The bags will retail for $49.99 for the hip pack, $139 for the backpack and $149 for the tote.

Jon Warren, vice president of product for Herschel, said: “Tennis has always been a very stylish sport — the apparel, the designs of the courts, and their locations have always served as great sources of inspiration. Prince was one of the originals and we were excited to work with a brand that was rich in the heritage of the sport. Paying homage to the roots of tennis, we created a collection of bags for both on and off the tennis court.”

David Grutman, creative director of Prince, added: “I love that we now have new carrying options with our Prince vs. Herschel Supply collection, for tennis gear, work items and all of your daily needs. I also love the neon color palette. A big thing we focus on at Prince is how to modernize our ‘80’s and ‘90’s heritage and use it as inspiration. This collection feels nostalgic yet fresh.”

