Jake Gyllenhaal Fronts Prada Linea Rossa Spring 2023 Campaign

Prada is continuing its relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal for its spring campaign.

The Italian design house has tapped the Oscar-nominated actor to be the face of its Prada Linea Rossa spring 2023 eyewear campaign. The campaign was photographed by Norbert Schoerner.

Gyllenhaal appears in the campaign modeling styles from Prada’s Impavid eyewear collection, which is inspired by high-performance sports designs. One style is designed with innovative lenses that are said to enhance color contrast in a sports environment.

The actor is seen in the campaign imagery against both an urban and natural landscape to show the range of the eyewear collection.

“I’m honored to once again be part of the Prada family, collaborating with the incredible Norbert Schoerner on the 2023 Prada Linea Rossa eyewear campaign,” Gyllenhaal said in a statement. “I love the Prada team. They are wonderful artists and collaborators, we had a lovely time working together on this campaign. Ever true to the beauty of the brand the new Prada Linea Rossa eyewear is incredibly designed and expertly crafted.”

Jake Gyllenhaal for Prada Eyewear. Courtesy of Prada/Norbert Schoerner

Gyllenhaal has worked with Prada since 2021, first signing on to be the face of its new men’s fragrance, Prada Luna Rossa Ocean.

“They are sophisticated but also avant-garde,” Gyllenhaal told WWD in 2021 about Prada. “They push the limits, not only in style and fashion, but technologically. They’re always on the edge of technology, merging both art and science, which for me is the apex at which wonderful things are created. Bringing together fashion and technology creates new ideas, new possibilities and progress.”

This year, Gyllenhaal has also lent his star power to Ginori 1735, appearing in an ad campaign for the storied porcelain brand. The images marked the first time the brand looked to Hollywood for an advertising campaign.