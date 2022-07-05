Jeff Staple and Tumi Partner on Bag Capsule

Streetwear pioneer Jeff Staple is partnering with a number of brands to commemorate his 25th anniversary. These include this week’s launch of an exclusive collection of bags with Tumi that draw their inspiration from streets around the world.

The Tumi x Staple collection includes five styles, each of which includes a pink Staple pigeon, the hallmark of the label, and a New York-style map lining as a nod to the city in which he was raised. The styles include a backpack with a pattern inspired by the streets of São Paulo, Brazil; a sling that is based on Tokyo; a ping pong crossbody with prints reminiscent of the tiles of Barcelona; a kit crossbody that references Los Angeles architecture, and an expandable four-wheeled carry-on in an intricate Staple Pigeon camouflage that is inspired by New York City.

Campaign images for the collection were shot around New York City.

“Jeff Staple is an innovator and an entrepreneur,” said Victor Sanz, creative director of Tumi. “He has never settled and has always pushed himself to go beyond the norm to bring streetwear culture to the global stage. Jeff is a true global citizen, as he exemplifies the world traveler that doesn’t lose his sense of home or where he has come from, while embracing other cultures for inspiration and self-growth. This truly is in line with how we view the world.”

“For me, Tumi has always been the pinnacle of luxury, travel, innovation and tech,” Staple said. “There is a strong commonality in both our brands between travel and performance, and how the experience affects your everyday life. I’ve come to really appreciate the value of well-designed travel accessories, especially when you are in a new city and constantly on the go. Design-wise, the hustle mentality that the Staple Pigeon represents started out as a way to speak to the culture of New York City, but over the course of my travels, I’ve come to see that it represents this same ethos in cities across the globe.”

Prices include $250 for the ping pong crossbody bag, $295 for the kit crossbody, $495 for the sling, $695 for the backpack and $1,195 for the carry-on. The collection will launch on the Tumi and Staple Pigeon e-commerce sites as well as select Tumi retail stores on July 7 before being offered in Europe and Asia Pacific beginning July 18.

