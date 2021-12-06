Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Holiday Beauty Searches Point to Lip, Fragrance Growth

Beauty

Ulta Beauty CEO Dave Kimbell Bullish on Brick-and-mortar and Makeup

Beauty

Star Trainer Tracy Anderson on Shifting Conversations

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows Into a Tree

An apple seed is implanted into the arch and will begin germinating after 18 months if the shoes are buried.

Johnny Footwear
Johnny Footwear's inaugural sneaker model.

A sneaker that grows into an apple tree?

That’s what Johnny Footwear is bringing to market, now that it has raised more than $73,000 through a Kickstarter campaign that launched in October.

The Toronto-based brand intends to introduce what it touts as the first shoe that rapidly biodegrades underground and grows into an apple tree.

“Most people don’t realize the shoes they wear are harmful to the planet,” said Luc Houle, founder of the brand. “They contain plastic that floods our oceans and landfills and sticks around for up to 1,000 years. Our compound feels like traditional athletic shoes, but they biodegrade in three years rather than the typical 1,000.

“This is a new product, a new company and a new way of bringing innovation to the world.”

No worries, though — the shoes won’t biodegrade while they’re being worn. Instead, they require constant exposure to the elements in an underground environment to activate. After 18 months, the midsole will be 53 percent biodegraded and an apple seed implanted into the arch of the shoe is released, at which point it will begin the process of germination.

Johnny Footwear
The shoes are available in either white or black.

The inaugural model features an organic cotton, water-resistant upper with a breathable beeswax coating; a collapsible heel so the shoes can be slipped on without having to be laced up; a cork insole that is antibacterial and odor-proof, and are light, weighing 335 grams. “The shoes are so light, you won’t even notice you’re wearing them,” Houle said.

Not only do the shoes grow into trees, but Johnny Footwear has also committed to plant a tree for every pair sold since it realizes that not every person has the opportunity to plant their old shoes.

The sneaker retails for $135 and is available in black or white with red laces. The company is accepting preorders through its website for delivery in August.

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Johnny Footwear Creates Sneaker That Grows

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad