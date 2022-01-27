Joseph Abboud Brand to Offer Fragrances, Grooming Products

The Joseph Abboud brand is jumping into the hot men’s self care market.

The label, which is owned by WHP Global, has signed a long-term license with A.P. Deauville to design, develop and distribute a collection of men’s bath, body care and grooming products. In addition, it has signed a worldwide licensing agreement with 3B International LLC to produce and distribute a new line of Joseph Abboud fragrances.

The new collections will launch in spring 2022. Joseph Abboud Grooming products will feature hair, face and body washes and will be carried in select department stores, e-commerce and specialty retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Joseph Abboud fragrance will debut with four eau de parfums and will also be sold in select department stores, e-commerce and specialty retailers nationwide.

Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global, said, “With two new collections launching this spring and a flourishing global men’s apparel business, we are demonstrating our commitment to bringing the Joseph Abboud customer an even more personalized brand experience to support their multifaceted lifestyle.”

WHP Global purchased the Joseph Abboud label from Tailored Brands in January 2020 for $115 million. The label, which was founded in 1987, has a strong tailored clothing business and is a top-selling brand at Men’s Wearhouse. WHP has also expanded the label into several other categories including sleepwear, underwear, watches, socks and hosiery.

“The Joseph Abboud brand holds so much heritage and style that translates seamlessly to the fragrance industry,” said 3B International’s executive vice president Mike Kewer. “We are excited to work with the WHP Global team to launch four new prestige fragrances and deliver a scent for every man and occasion through this collection.”

“Joseph Abboud is an iconic American brand with a legacy of leadership in the men’s fashion category and we are thrilled to bring more than 20 years of experience in beauty and grooming to launch Joseph Abboud as a leading men’s beauty brand,” added Fred Horowitz, chairman and chief executive officer at A.P. Deauville.

In addition to Joseph Abboud, WHP Global owns Anne Klein, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Toys “R” Us and other labels that, combined, generate about $4 billion in global retail sales.