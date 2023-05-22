×
Miansai Teams With Everett Williams on Jewelry Collection

The 14-piece genderless collection is inspired by Art Deco influences. 

Miansai, Everett Williams team on jewelry collection
Everett Williams Courtesy of Miansai

Miansai is embarking on its latest collaboration this month.

The minimalist jewelry label is teaming with multidisciplinary creative director Everett Williams on a 14-piece genderless capsule that takes inspiration from Art Deco and is meant to reflect a cool California vibe. The collection offers earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets. 

The assortment takes inspiration from the Art Deco era and California with a cactus motif that’s seen throughout the collection. The motif is created with green stones, which are incorporated into pieces such as a gold pendant or earring. 

Standout pieces include a large green stone cactus pendant on a silver chain, signet rings with a star motif and singular earrings. 

This is Williams’ latest collaboration in the fashion world. The creative has partnered with brands like Balmain, Versace, Gucci and Mugler. He previously worked on the design team at Marc Jacobs.

Miansai x Everett Williams jewelry collection
Styles from the Miansai x Everett Williams collection. Courtesy of Miansai

While Miansai has been offering men’s jewelry since its launch in 2009, the category has seen an increase in interest as more male celebrities and influencers embrace jewelry and the blurring of gender lines. This has led to retailers such as Mr Porter and Farfetch increasing their men’s jewelry offerings in recent months. 

According to 2022 data from Lyst, searches for men’s jewelry increased 43 percent year-over-year, with rings experiencing the biggest increase of 60 percent. Shopping platform ShopStyle also saw similar data, with searches for men’s earrings increasing 59 percent, men’s bracelets rising 54 percent and men’s rings increasing 51 percent on the platform. 

Miansai’s collaboration with Williams ranges in price from $60 to $255 and will be available starting Tuesday on the brand’s website. 

