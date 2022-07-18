Skip to main content
Monday's Digital Daily: July 18, 2022

Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023

Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Is Determined

Bumble Launches First Consumer Shop and Releases New Custom Apparel

Ministry of Supply Creates Travel Capsule for Boom Supersonic

The aeronautics firm is developing a plane that will fly twice as fast as any in the market now.

Ministry of Supply's supersonic travel kit
Ministry of Supply's supersonic travel kit for Boom.

Remember the Concorde? Well, Boom Supersonic is deep in the development of a supersonic commercial airplane that will cut current travel times in half. And the company has already received a purchase agreement from United Airlines for its Overture plane that is expected to begin flying passengers in 2029.

But Ministry of Supply, the company founded by MIT graduates that uses science to create apparel, is not waiting for the plane to take to the skies. Ministry of Supply has teamed with the aerospace company on a supersonic travel collection that is available now.

The six-piece collection includes the wrinkle-resistant, four-way-stretch Kinetic blazer that has broken two Guinness World Records for the fastest half-marathon run in a suit. The other pieces are coffee-infused, odor-absorbing Atlas crew socks; a 3D-printed, moisture-wicking eye mask; a travel blanket made from 100 recycled materials; an all-purpose weekend tote with nylon-webbed shoulder straps, and a vacuum-insulated stainless steel travel mug.

“Flying supersonic is not just a means of transportation — it reflects a desire to move quickly, and resonates with those who value productivity, treasure moments of joy, and believe in the power of science,” said Gihan Amarasiriwardena, president and cofounder of Ministry of Supply. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this capsule to the world, and inspire trips to those far-off destinations unlocked through supersonic flight.”

Bob Stohrer, chief marketing officer of Boom Supersonic, said the collection with Ministry of Supply “speaks to the radical innovations in science and technology that have powered a renaissance in supersonic flight.”

The collection retails for $595 with the blazer and $295 without it, and is available on the Ministry of Supply website.

