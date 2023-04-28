Mitchell & Ness to Release Major League Baseball Collection

Mitchell & Ness is returning to Major League Baseball with a new collection.

The sportswear company on Tuesday will release an officially licensed MLB headwear collection after an almost 20-year hiatus. The collection reintroduces the company’s original high-crown adjustable baseball caps for all 30 teams. The caps are designed with the team logos and Cooperstown logos.

The collection is spearheaded by creative director Don C, who was appointed to the position in February. Prior to his appointment, the streetwear designer had been working with Mitchell & Ness since 2011.

“I’ve come up in the apparel and music industry, but I always wanted to add sports to those cultures,” Don C told WWD in February. “I feel like sports are a unifier and industries such as fashion sometimes are exclusive, so sports always just welcome people. It’s a key aspect of what I try to bring to the table — adding some type of sports aesthetic to the community.”

A style from Mitchell & Ness’ MLB collection. Courtesy of Mitchell & Ness

The MLB collection is one of Don C’s first under his new position. The collection celebrates Mitchell & Ness’ original snapback, which was a popular streetwear style in the mid 2010s.

During the upcoming MLB season, Mitchell & Ness is planning to introduce its Liberty Fitted, a newly designed fitted baseball cap. The brand is also going to add trucker hats, dad hats, strapback hats and classic red silhouettes to the MLB collection.

Mitchell & Ness’ MLB collection will be available on its website, stores and authorized retailers. The collection ranges in price from $35 to $45.