Moleskine Partners With Redo on Backpacks Made From Leftover Materials

Moleskine may be best known for its notebooks, but the Italian brand also offers planners and writing instruments. And now, just in time for the back-to-school season, it has teamed up with the upcycled brand, Redo, on a line of backpacks.

Launching Sept. 6, the Moleskine x Redo backpacks are created from reclaimed Moleskine stock from its production line and leftover inventory, resulting in one-of-a-kind designs. In addition to the repurposed material, the bags are handmade by socially disadvantaged workers in Italy.

“Rooted in the belief that creativity ignites positive change, Redo Upcycling empowers socially disadvantaged artisans through skillful craftsmanship,” said Giuseppe Rizzo, president of Moleskine America. “Every stitch tells a story of growth, every seam a testament to their potential. At the heart of this synergy lies sustainability — a commitment to the planet and its people. Each Moleskine x Redo bag is meticulously handcrafted in Italy, breathing new life into reclaimed Moleskine stock.”

The backpacks are created by disadvantaged workers in Italy.

Only 500 of the dual branded backpacks are being produced and 100 of them will sold at the company’s boutiques in the U.S. They will retail for $200. The others will be sold at other Moleskine locations around the world.

Moleskine also manufacturers other backpacks in a variety of materials ranging from nylon, leather and velvet to mohair boucle.

Redo was founded in 2014 and creates fashion accessories and furniture from recycled materials.