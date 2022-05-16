Monica Rich Kosann Launches Men’s Collection

Monica Rich Kosann got her start as a portrait photographer and a collector of vintage jewelry, so it wasn’t much of a stretch for her to transition into creating lockets in which precious photos could be kept — close to the heart of the wearers.

Since the brand’s launch, Kosann has focused exclusively on women, selling her lockets, charms and bracelets direct-to-consumer on her website and her two New York City stores as well as at the 150-plus specialty retailers that carry her line. Now Kosann is branching out into men’s.

“We noticed a lot of women buying our charms and medallions for men and men purchasing for themselves,” she said. “Why can’t a man wear a locket? It’s the sexiest piece of jewelry, it holds your secrets, your inspirations.”

The lockets can hold photos of other mementos.

She worked on the collection for around a year and will launch with 12 styles of lockets and pendant necklaces. The pendants are engraved with empowering themes such as Never Fear; Adventure, and Dream, and can be used to encase photos of loved ones, inspirational phrases or other personal mementos. A locker bar app on the website allows customers to add two images or phrases to a locket so it can be personalized.

There are three gold lockets, three silver lockets, three silver charms and three gold charms in the initial collection. Prices range from $445 to $1,350 for the silver and $2,400 to $8,000 for the gold.

Initially the men’s pieces will be sold online only and will be added to the company’s stores in Columbus Circle and Hudson Yards in Manhattan in the fall. Also in the future, Kosann will explore offering the line to her wholesale customers. For now, and in the run-up to Father’s Day, Kosann will take what is now her customary ad space on the upper right-hand corner of page three of the New York Times, where Tiffany had advertised for 50 years, to publicize the new collection.

The pieces feature inspirational quotes and empowering imagery.

Although Kosann said she has no idea how large a business the men’s line can ultimately be, she’s confident it will make its mark. “My jewelry is based on empowerment and making people feel strong,” she said. “But men are sentimental and have emotions and feelings, too.”