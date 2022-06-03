Reef Partners With Kenny Chesney’s Charity to Save the Oceans

Kenny Chesney’s love for the islands is well-known among fans of his music. Now the country music superstar is partnering with Reef, a brand best known for its beach sandals, on a charitable initiative through his No Shoes Reefs program.

Reef has created a limited-edition collection of No Shoes Reefs sandals for men and women, with 30 percent of the profits going to the Pigeon Key Foundation in partnership with Chesney’s charity. The collection will include the Drift style for men and the Drift Away model for women, which feature a leather footbed over a cushioned midsole crafted from sustainable sugarcane.

The No Shoes Reefs partnership is part of a weeklong initiative that began on June 1, World Reef Day. Over the course of the week, the Carlsbad, California-based brand is hosting eight “lessons learned from the reef” on its social and digital channels taught by Reef ambassadors, including professional surfer and biochemist Cliff Kapono and marine conservationist Brinkley Davies. The lessons include how to protect wildlife in ocean habitats as well as a live reef viewing.

The No Shoes Reefs collection will take center stage on Wednesday, which is also World Oceans Day, and is intended to spread awareness and increase education around coral reef preservation and ocean conservation.

A screen shot of Kenny Chesney from his No Shoes Reefs site.

“For me, any time we can work with an organization that’s both educational and awareness-raising — and something that’s a functional part of life like a great flip-flop that benefits our work protecting the coral reefs and ocean conservation — is a double win,” said Chesney.

“Through my work with Reef, it’s been important for me to celebrate with people how to be better environmental stewards, which is why shining a spotlight on ocean conservation during Reef Week is so powerful,” said Kapono.

Reef’s brand president Mike Jensen said protecting the environment is part of the brand’s DNA, adding that, “Partnering with like-minded organizations, such as No Shoes Reefs, helps us better amplify coral reef awareness to an even broader audience.

The Reef x NSRs sandals will retail for $75 and will be sold on the brand’s e-commerce site.

Reef was founded in 1984 and is a registered trademark of Trestles IP Holdings LLC. No Shoes Reefs was created by the singer with the aim of helping to protect and create new living reefs. No Shoes Reefs also has partnerships with Sea Bags, Barefoot Bay and other companies.