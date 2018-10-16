Rémy Martin is exploring product collaborations.

The liquor brand is introducing The Collector’s Series, which will feature capsule collections from various designers.

First up is the “Just Rémy” collection that is designed by Don Crawley, better known as Don C, who currently collaborates with Nike on sneakers and has his own line called Just Don.

“Rémy Martin has been a cultural icon for me and my community growing up on the South Side of Chicago, and I’m honored to partner with a brand that has been such a big part of my history,” said Crawley. “This project allowed me to effortlessly integrate my passion points and personal style to a collection that is unique to Rémy Martin. Throughout this creative process, our brands consistently remained inspirations to one another and this ‘Just Rémy’ collection is truly a one-of-a-kind showcase for both Rémy Martin and Just Don.”

The line, which will launch in Chicago later this month, will include the 1738 Sneaker Box, patterned with Just Don’s signature snakeskin detailing and featuring a bottle of premium Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal with branded “Just Rémy” sneaker laces.

“Rémy Martin is excited to present ‘The Collector’s Series’ and unite the world of luxury and lifestyle through collaboration,” said Sarah Long, chief marketing officer of Rémy Cointreau Americas. “For the debut of the series, Don C was a perfect fit as an artist whose creative processes and ability to craft premium, signature pieces aligned seamlessly with the spirit that moves Rémy Martin; we look forward to revealing the rest of the collection in the coming months.”

The five-piece series will run now through February with a new item released in a new market each month. This falls in line with other fashion brands working with liquor brands. Pyer Moss has partnered with Hennessy and Public School has worked with Moët & Chandon.