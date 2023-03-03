Market Moments: Rockport Launches Collection of Comfort-Based Golf Shoes

Count Rockport as the latest traditional footwear brand to get into the red-hot golf business.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company has launched Rockport Golf, a high-performance, weather-ready collection for men and women. The shoes are spikeless, making them wearable both on and off the course, and feature the brand’s Total Motion comfort-based technology and TruStride ProWalker construction that are intended to offer stability and traction on grass, in the sand or on the pavement.

“For the past 50 years Rockport has been an innovator in comfort technology and with our new Rockport Golf collection, we’re taking everything we’ve learned and applying it to this new and booming footwear category,” said Steven Holt, brand president at The Rockport Group. “With the creation of Rockport Golf, we’re able to provide everyday golfers with a supportive, stylish, and above all, comfortable golf shoe that will keep up with them from the first swing to the 19th hole.”

The men’s offering includes two models: a Total Motion Links with sealed seams and a built-in waterproof membrane that is available in three styles: lace-to-toe, cap toe and wingtip, and the Total Motion Ace which features truTech cushioning meant for shock absorption and Hydro-Shield+ technology, which is available in white with navy or lime green accents, or black.

The shoes feature the brand’s proprietary comfort technology.

There are also three women’s models in the TrueStride ProWalker II Golf, which also feature the Hydro-Shield along with an activSole. These are available in three styles: Kiltie, Tassel and lace-to-toe.

The collection retails for $150 to $170 and is available on the company’s website.