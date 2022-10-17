Slowear Teams With Sebago on Penny Loafers Capsule

Slowear is further dipping its toe into the category, unveiling a partnership with storied shoemaker Sebago.

Focused on Sebago’s signature Classic Dan penny loafers, the capsule collection comprises two iterations of the style.

The hero piece, a brown patent version crafted from shell cordovan leather, known for its durability, is flanked by a grainy black style.

Retailing at 640 euros and 240 euros, respectively, they are available exclusively at Slowear’s stores and at the brand’s e-commerce site.

The menswear-focused company runs an international retail network and is parent to Incotex casual pants; Zanone high-end knitwear; Glanshirt casual shirts; Montedoro outerwear, and Officina Slowear accessories and . As reported earlier this year, the company opened its third U.S. retail outpost, and first in New York, in the NoHo section.

Footwear specialist Sebago is part of the BasicNet stable, which also includes K-Way, Kappa and Superga, among others. The brand has forged ties with several labels including C.P. Company, Baracuta and Milan retailer One Block Down, making co-branded capsules an integral part of its strategy.