While socks may be best known for simply fulfilling a basic wardrobe need, that doesn’t mean that these men’s wear staples have to be boring. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many men around the world to work remotely from their homes, much of their time has been spent shoeless — but not sockless. Over past year, socks have become a means of livening up the day or even starting a conversation to takes our minds off the current global state, if just for a brief moment. This silver lining is evidenced by both the unique product offerings and the variety of options available in the market. From classic cartoon characters, tie-dye patterns, graphic and colorful stripes, and yes, even inspirational slogans, WWD has rounded up some of the most eye-catching socks that are sure to spark a friendly dialogue.