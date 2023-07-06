×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Kim Jones Took Cues From High Jewelry for Fendi Couture

Beauty

Layoffs and Scaled-back International Presence at Lauder’s California Brands

Fashion

Valentino Pulls Out the Stops With Château de Chantilly Couture Show

Sotheby’s to Auction Tupac Shakur’s Self-designed Crown Ring 

The gold, ruby and diamond ring is headlining Sotheby’s third annual hip-hop auction.

Tupac Shakur’s self-designed gold, ruby and diamond crown ring
Tupac Shakur’s self-designed gold, ruby and diamond crown ring Courtesy of Sotheby's

Sotheby’s is kicking off its third annual hip-hop auction with a rare piece.

The auction house will be selling Tupac Shakur’s self-designed gold, ruby and diamond crown ring worn during his last public appearance at its upcoming auction celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The ring is estimated to sell for between $200,000 to $300,000.

The late rapper engraved the ring with “Pac & Dada 1996,” which referenced his recent engagement to Kidada Jones. Shakur wore the ring at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.  

Shakur’s ring will headline the auction, which will also include artwork, artifacts and sneakers from Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, Ice-T, Afrika Islam and other prominent figures in hip-hop.

Related Articles

“Few, if any, cultural movements have made as explosive a global impact in such a short amount of time as hip-hop,” said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture. “Coinciding with hip-hop’s 50th anniversary this year, we are honored to present our third sale devoted to the multiple generations of hip-hop artists whose indelible marks on music, fashion, entertainment, entrepreneurship and social change continue to resonate.”

The auction will take place from July 18 to 25, with a public exhibition held at Sotheby’s New York location from July 20 to July 24. 

Sotheby’s hip-hop auction follows its recent “Sports Memorabilia: Part II” auction last month, which was the auction house’s biggest sports auction to date. The auction offered coveted pieces from athletes like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Derek Jeter and Rafael Nadal. 

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad