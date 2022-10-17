×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 17, 2022

Travel Retail Cruises Despite Headwinds

Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins Talk Wedding Dresses at Ralph Lauren Show

Sheer Fashion for Spring 2023

Steph Curry Drops Latest Sneaker With Under Armour

The sneaker is the 10th iteration of the player's signature basketball shoe.

Curry Flow 10
The Curry Flow 10 shoe from Under Armour. provided

Attention Stephen Curry fans: a new version of the NBA star’s sneaker is about to drop.

On Oct. 21, Under Armour, Curry’s partner for his footwear and apparel collections, will unveil the Curry Flow 10, the latest iteration of the player’s signature shoe. With the release, Curry will become just the ninth player in history — and the first Under Armour athlete — to release 10 shoes.

The Curry Flow 10 uses UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technologies to make the shoe lighter and more breathable. The shoe features strategically placed tape of varying widths in areas of high stress on the upper of the shoe and features a thicker midsole and sock liner. The model also features some hidden details to commemorate the decadelong milestone such as an elongated X on the bottom of the shoe and Easter eggs in each colorway.

Curry teased the shoe in August by wearing the model in the Iron Sharpens Iron color — a hue first used for the Curry Flow 2 — at this year’s Curry Camp, an annual training camp for top high school athletes. The color name is based on a Proverbs verse: “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”

The shoe is also available in other colors that have significance to Curry such as Sour Then Sweet, which refers to his mentality on the court and his sweet tooth; the Northern Lights, a reference to the holiday season; the More Magic, which pays homage to the magic Curry creates on the court; the Curry-Fornia that speaks to his career in California, and the Treasure Island, which honors the move of his team, the Golden State Warriors, from Oakland to San Francisco, California.

Curry sports the latest iteration of his basketball sneaker.

“With the Curry 10, it’s a great moment to reflect on the journey and bring back some iconic colorways or moments — case in point, the Iron Sharpens Iron colorway,” Curry said.

The Curry Flow 10 weighs 12.5 ounces and will retail for $160. 

