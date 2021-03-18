A new collaboration will excite the footwear market later this year.

Italian outerwear brand Stone Island and Boston-based shoe label New Balance have signed a long-term agreement to deliver a range of co-branded shoes.

“Our collaboration with Stone Island is not only rooted in performance innovation, but elevating our mutual values of premium craftsmanship and superior product quality,” said New Balance chief marketing officer Chris Davis. “Both New Balance and Stone Island are independently minded brands with strong aptitudes for calculated risk-taking. We both pride ourselves on having our fingers on the pulse of culture, elevating our rich heritage and creating authentic brand experiences for our global consumers. We look forward to pushing the boundaries and experimenting with design.”

The collaboration with New Balance will surely help Stone Island expand its presence in the footwear market, which hasn’t been a focus for the brand so far.

“There are only a limited number of brands that can be referred to as ‘iconic,’“ said Stone Island president and creative director Carlo Rivetti. “They are so because of the consistency throughout their history, their strong vision and endless passion put into product making, always with the aim of serving the end users. With no concession to complacency. Stone Island and New Balance have shown that they are of this breed. To exchange concepts and ideas by opening doors to each other’s [research and development] teams, with the aim to create great sound product, is exciting and the greatest message we can jointly convey to our audiences.”

Stone Island, which was acquired by Moncler at the end of 2020, is not new to exciting collaborations. In 2014, the company kicked-off a multiyear collaboration with Supreme, which resulted in six capsule collections. At the same time, in 2015, the Milan-based brand launched a successful partnership with Nike that continued until 2019 with the debut of the Stone Island x Nike Golf capsule, including a jacket and a crewneck, that was first worn by Rory McIlroy at the 148th edition four-day golf tournament the Open Championship.

See also:

Moncler Takes Full Control of Stone Island

NBA Signs New Balance as Marketing Partner

Market Moments: New Balance x Staud Collaboration