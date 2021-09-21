Sunni Sunni Drops His Fall 2021 Collection

Taylor Dixon of Sunni Sunni, which launched in 2020, returns with his signature square toe-line for his fall 2021 collection called “Home Boy.”

Who says you can’t wear boots year-round?” Dixon said. The newest collection of boots , heels and mules reflects this energy with its blend of modern and classic shapes, as well as an introduction of eco-friendly materials.

Sunni Sunni has incorporated jewelry into the design of some styles. The Reese Square toe boot, for example, also comes with a Silver Plated Dual Chain Harness with broken chain link details sold together at $1,400.

The classic Reese boot will be offered in a variety of colors such as blood red, berry blue, brown and yellow embossed python leather. Prices for the collection range from $550 to $940.

Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection. Courtesy photo

