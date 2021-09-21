Skip to main content
Sunni Sunni Drops His Fall 2021 Collection

The self-taught footwear designer is back with another must have boot drop.

Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection.
Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection. Courtesy photo
Taylor Dixon of Sunni Sunni, which launched in 2020, returns with his signature square toe-line for his fall 2021 collection called “Home Boy.”
Who says you can’t wear boots year-round?” Dixon said. The newest collection of boots, heels and mules reflects this energy with its blend of modern and classic shapes, as well as an introduction of eco-friendly materials.
Sunni Sunni has incorporated jewelry into the design of some styles. The Reese Square toe boot, for example, also comes with a Silver Plated Dual Chain Harness with broken chain link details sold together at $1,400. 
The classic Reese boot will be offered in a variety of colors such as blood red, berry blue, brown and yellow embossed python leather. Prices for the collection range from $550 to $940.
Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection.
Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection. Courtesy photo

Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection.
Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection. Courtesy photo
Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection.
Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection. Courtesy photo
Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection.
Sunni Sunni fall 2021 collection. Courtesy photo
Sunni Sunni Drops His Fall 2021 Collection

