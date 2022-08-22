Taylor Stitch to Sell Vintage Timex Watches

Taylor Stitch, the San Francisco-based sustainable menswear brand, has partnered with Heritage 1854, a project dedicated to the history of Timex, to sell 40 vintage watches.

The initiative, called The Timeless Capsule, will include some of the brand’s best-known models including the MiUSA Boy Scout, the Black Max that “looks rugged, acts rugged and is rugged,” and the Mercury 1044 that was worn by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Taylor Stitch’s team has been working with Ark Zaydman, head of Heritage 1854, for more than a year to find watches for this project.

Each of these vintage watches has been professionally serviced with straps and batteries replaced (where applicable or needed). They will be available for sale on Taylor Stitch’s website and will retail for $150 to $200.