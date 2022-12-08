×
Travis Barker Tapped as a Creative Director of Clocks + Colours 

The Blink-182 drummer is kicking off the appointment with a jewelry collection that launches Thursday.

Travis Barker for Clocks + Colours.
Travis Barker for Clocks + Colours. Courtesy

Travis Barker is continuing his foray into the jewelry space with a new job title. 

The Blink-182 drummer has been tapped by Canadian accessories brand Clocks + Colours as a creative director. The appointment will last for two years and will see the launch of several accessories and jewelry launches that infuse Barker’s and Clocks + Colours’ punk-rock styles. 

Barker is kicking off the appointment with his first accessories collection of chains, bracelets and rings made with sterling silver and sustainably lab-grown diamonds. The collection includes skull motifs, spikes and oversized styles and ranges in price from $295 to $1,800. 

“I wanted to create necessities, pieces that didn’t exist, essentials that I would wear every day,” Barker said in a statement. “I am really proud of everything in this collection that I created for Clocks + Colours.” 

Travis Barker for Clocks + Colours.

Clocks + Colours was founded nine years ago by Shane Vitaly Foran, who was inspired by punk subcultures, craftsmanship and the North American frontier. The brand offers men’s and women’s styles across jewelry, shoes, hats, belts and other accessories. 

“Growing up in a small town as a skate punk meant Travis Barker was a hero not just to me, but seemingly to my entire generation as well,” Foran said. “His zero-f—s-given attitude had a massive influence on me, and it’s hard to imagine that Clocks + Colours would even exist if it weren’t for him. I am beyond proud to announce our official collaboration with Travis Barker — a collection that pays homage to the golden days of punk rock while celebrating the contemporary design that evolved from that era.” 

Barker’s appointment at Clocks + Colours is his latest venture in the jewelry market this year. In February, Barker teamed with London-based label Buster + Punch to create a line of skull-themed jewelry. 

In September, Barker also introduced a skin care line for his Barker Wellness brand. The line offered five CBD-infused products. 

