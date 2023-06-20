Vuori to Offer First Footwear Line Through Collab With Clae

Vuori continues to expand its reach — this time into the footwear space.

When it was founded in 2015, Vuori focused on selling direct-to-consumer men’s activewear. Since then it has expanded into women’s performance apparel as well as lifestyle looks for both genders. It operates a fleet of its own stores in the U.S. and the brand is sold in seven European countries. Now it is partnering with Clae, a Los Angeles-based shoe brand, on its first men’s capsule.

Called the Malone Lite Vuori, the launch encompasses three retro-inspired fitness sneakers that work both in the gym and on the street.

The shoes are offered in black, off-white with a green heel or white with a yellow heel and feature Vuori’s signature “V” logo on the side. The sneakers range in size from 4 to 13 and will retail for $160. They will be sold on the Vuori website.

The Encinitas, California-based Vuori was founded by Joe Kudla, an active yogi and surfer, to fill a void he saw in the men’s activewear market for workout shorts that could take a guy from the gym to lunch. He raised $300,000 from friends and family and created moisture-wicking, quick-drying shorts with a distinctly coastal California aesthetic. Since then, the brand has attracted some deep-pocketed investors — notably SoftBank Vision 2 and Norwest Venture Partners. It now has a valuation of $4 billion.