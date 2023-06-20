×
Vuori to Offer First Footwear Line Through Collab With Clae

The three styles of sneakers are designed to be worn at the gym or on the street.

The Malone Lite Vuori
The Malone Lite Vuori Courtesy of Vuori

Vuori continues to expand its reach — this time into the footwear space.

When it was founded in 2015, Vuori focused on selling direct-to-consumer men’s activewear. Since then it has expanded into women’s performance apparel as well as lifestyle looks for both genders. It operates a fleet of its own stores in the U.S. and the brand is sold in seven European countries. Now it is partnering with Clae, a Los Angeles-based shoe brand, on its first men’s capsule.

Called the Malone Lite Vuori, the launch encompasses three retro-inspired fitness sneakers that work both in the gym and on the street.

The shoes are offered in black, off-white with a green heel or white with a yellow heel and feature Vuori’s signature “V” logo on the side. The sneakers range in size from 4 to 13 and will retail for $160. They will be sold on the Vuori website.

The Encinitas, California-based Vuori was founded by Joe Kudla, an active yogi and surfer, to fill a void he saw in the men’s activewear market for workout shorts that could take a guy from the gym to lunch. He raised $300,000 from friends and family and created moisture-wicking, quick-drying shorts with a distinctly coastal California aesthetic. Since then, the brand has attracted some deep-pocketed investors — notably SoftBank Vision 2 and Norwest Venture Partners. It now has a valuation of $4 billion.  

