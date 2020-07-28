WHP Global has signed the first license for its Joseph Abboud brand.

The brand management firm, which purchased the intellectual property of the men’s label from the struggling Tailored Brands for $115 million earlier this year, has inked a deal with E. Gluck Corp. to design, develop and distribute watches under the Joseph Abboud name.

New watch collections for the Joseph Abboud and younger-skewed Joe Joseph Abboud brands will launch later this year and will be available at Tailored Brands’ retail nameplates in the U.S. and Canada: Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A Banks, K&G Stores and Moores. The brand will also expand its retail footprint globally in travel retail, digital, and e-commerce and will be sold in 60 countries around the world.

The watches will feature Japanese movements, multifunctional and solar movements, and three hands.

“We’re confident that our company’s classic watch design and manufacturing expertise, coupled with WHP Global’s management acumen, will enable the Joseph Abboud brand to continue its strong growth and reach its full potential. We look forward to the further expansion of our partnership,” said Bobbie Weichselbaum, chief executive officer of E. Gluck.

“Discovering new ways to grow the Joseph Abboud brand is a priority for us,” said Effy Zinkin, WHP’s global chief operating officer. “Our partnership with E. Gluck Corp., who has been a major force in the watch industry for more than 65 years, enables Joseph Abboud to expand to new distribution channels around the world.”

The Joseph Abboud brand generates more than $700 million in global retail sales. E. Gluck manufactures watches under the brand names of Anne Klein, which is the other brand under the WHP Global umbrella, as well as Armitron, Badgley Mischka, Juicy Couture, Nine West and Vince Camuto.