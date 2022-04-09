Wolverine and Rawlings Team Up on Special Boot

Wolverine is celebrating the start of the baseball season by teaming with Rawlings, the Town and Country, Mo.-based sports brand that has been making baseball gloves for the sport since the 1920s, on a special-edition boot.

The boot has a Vibram sole and is made from Heart of the Hide leather. Daniel Van Duinen

The boot is being crafted from premium Heart of the Hide leather from Chicago’s Horween Leather Company, the same leather that Rawlings has used for its gloves since 1929. The model is Wolverine’s 1000 Mile boot that has been customized for the collaboration with a red Rawlings patch on the tongue, a Heart of the Hide branded logo on the bottom of the outsole, baseball-inspired red and white stitching details, athletic-inspired white and red laces, antique brass eyelets and hardware, a red leather heel stack, a white Vibram rubber outsole and a custom leather fob debossed with the Wolverine and Rawlings logos.

The tag is reminiscent of a baseball. Daniel Van Duinen

The boots — called the Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings Americana Edition — were designed at Wolverine’s headquarters in Rockford, Mich., and handcrafted in Arkansas. They will retail for $415 and be sold on the Wolverine website beginning May 10. The boots are available for preorder on the site as well.

The bootmaker said because the companies are both American heritage brands, it was a “natural step” for them to collaborate. This marks the second consecutive year the two have teamed up.

Wolverine also worked with another American brand, Ram Trucks, on a special capsule collection and with unCommon Construction, a nonprofit organization that works with high school apprentices to build houses and gain technical, professional and personal skills, on a program benefiting students interested in pursuing careers in the skilled trades.