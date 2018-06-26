Zachary Prell fans can now get their favorite dress shirt fabrics on their iPhones.

The men’s wear brand has partnered with Incipio, a California-based mobile device accessories brand, on a capsule collection of designs for iPhone 7/8, iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus and iPhone X.

The Zachary Prell x Incipio collaboration encompasses five styles of European print fabrics from the label’s sport shirt collections in navy, gray and light blue in floral or check patterns. The cotton fabrics have been fortified with a protective frame that guards against drops and scuffs. Each case also comes with a set of collar stays.

“For years, I used a basic solid case on my iPhone and began to think about how such an important everyday accessory could be more personalized and special,” Prell said. “I had a vision for marrying our modern shirting fabrics with the most advanced iPhone cases on the market. So, I began researching different case makers and consistently found Incipio to be the most innovative manufacturer.”

He said he “cold-emailed” founder and chief executive officer Andy Fathollahi, who “promptly e-mailed me back and attached a picture of his closet full of our shirts. He was a fan of our brand and I didn’t even know it. That first exchange led to today’s launch and I’m thrilled to be partnered with the entire team at Incipio.”

Fathollah said he’s been a fan of Prell since discovering the brand a couple of years ago. “Partnering with Zachary on his first accessory collection is a very special opportunity and we are excited to launch a range of premium men’s wear cases that deliver on the Zachary Prell modern aesthetic and Incipio’s excellence in device protection.”

The cases retail for $39.99 and are available on the e-commerce sites for both brands.

