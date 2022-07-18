Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on Eve of Hall of Fame Induction

When Big Papi gets inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, he’ll be able to sport some cool new shades.

The Boston Red Sox great has partnered with Zenni on a 12-piece exclusive collection of eyewear called the David Ortiz Collection from Zenni. The line features high-quality men’s frames that were hand-selected by the former player and include the aviator-style Santo Domingo sunglasses, a nod to Ortiz’s home town in the Dominican Republic.

Some styles in the collection feature Zenni’s Extended Fit frames, with a wider-frame front, bigger lenses and longer temple arms to fit larger faces. Other styles are more unisex and can also be worn by women and children.

All of the frames are relatively affordable with prices starting at $25.95 and topping out under $50 and can be prescription as well as regular sunglasses.

The former slugger has been an ambassador for the brand since last year. BILL HOLT PHOTOGRPHY LLC

“Just as David enters the most prestigious club in baseball history, fans can now get the Big Papi look in affordable Zenni frames to see the world through the lens of one baseball’s all-time greatest players,” said Sean Pate, brand marketing and communications officer for Zenni.

To promote the collection, Ortiz will be featured in a new tongue-in-cheek commercial spot called “PapiVision: Lighthouse,” which shows the athlete as a lighthouse keeper directing a sailor through dense fog by using his Zenni glasses.

“Having the chance to curate my own personal selection of Zenni eyewear frames was a natural evolution of my ambassadorship and something I take great pride in,” said Ortiz.

Zenni is the official eyewear of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers and tapped Ortiz as a brand ambassador last year.