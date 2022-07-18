Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: July 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023

Eye

Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Is Determined

Fashion

Bumble Launches First Consumer Shop and Releases New Custom Apparel

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on Eve of Hall of Fame Induction

The former Boston Red Sox slugger will enter the baseball Hall of Fame on July 24.

David Ortiz for Zenni.
David Ortiz models a frame from his sunglass collection with Zenni. BILL HOLT PHOTOGRPHY LLC

When Big Papi gets inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame on July 24, he’ll be able to sport some cool new shades.

The Boston Red Sox great has partnered with Zenni on a 12-piece exclusive collection of eyewear called the David Ortiz Collection from Zenni. The line features high-quality men’s frames that were hand-selected by the former player and include the aviator-style Santo Domingo sunglasses, a nod to Ortiz’s home town in the Dominican Republic.

Some styles in the collection feature Zenni’s Extended Fit frames, with a wider-frame front, bigger lenses and longer temple arms to fit larger faces. Other styles are more unisex and can also be worn by women and children.

All of the frames are relatively affordable with prices starting at $25.95 and topping out under $50 and can be prescription as well as regular sunglasses.

David Ortiz for Zenni
The former slugger has been an ambassador for the brand since last year. BILL HOLT PHOTOGRPHY LLC

“Just as David enters the most prestigious club in baseball history, fans can now get the Big Papi look in affordable Zenni frames to see the world through the lens of one baseball’s all-time greatest players,” said Sean Pate, brand marketing and communications officer for Zenni.

To promote the collection, Ortiz will be featured in a new tongue-in-cheek commercial spot called “PapiVision: Lighthouse,” which shows the athlete as a lighthouse keeper directing a sailor through dense fog by using his Zenni glasses.

“Having the chance to curate my own personal selection of Zenni eyewear frames was a natural evolution of my ambassadorship and something I take great pride in,” said Ortiz.

Zenni is the official eyewear of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bulls and San Francisco 49ers and tapped Ortiz as a brand ambassador last year.

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Hot Summer Bags

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zenni Creates David Ortiz Collection on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad