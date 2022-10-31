Advisory Board Crystals Teams With Swarovski Creators Lab on Capsule 

Swarovski Creators Lab is embarking on its first ready-to-wear collaboration with Advisory Board Crystals.

Swarovski’s platform for collaborations and innovations is teaming with the fashion brand to create a collection of sweatshirts, sweatpants and hats that utilizes Swarovski’s crystals for Advisory Board Crystals’ modern pieces.

The loungewear collection takes inspiration from English author Tony Buzan’s “mind-map” concept, which is “a process to present complex information,” according to Advisory Board Crystals. The crystals are sewn onto the pieces in a map-like design. Each sweatshirt features the map design, which is embellished with a colorful crystal from Swarovski’s archives. The back of the sweatshirts feature Advisory Board Crystals’ ABC logo, as well as Swarovski’s. The sweatshirts each contain more than 928 Swarovski crystals.

The Advisory Board Crystals for Swarovski Creators Lab collection.

The collection’s sweatpants are made in a terry fabrication that feature the ABC logo created in roughly 821 crystals. The style also offers the fashion brand’s signature pulse pocket, which is meant to store the wearer’s phone. The collection is rounded out by a logo hat. The collection comes in eight colorways: black, white, blue, pink, yellow, dark blue, green and maroon.

Advisory Board Crystals was launched in 2016 by former Band of Outsiders employees Heather Haber and Remington Guest. The brand has created projects across clothing, accessories and art that’s typically rooted in the intersection of art and science.

Swarovski launched its Creators Lab last year and has since produced collaborations with brands like Amina Muaddi, Judith Leiber, Nike, FAO Schwarz and others. The Advisory Board Crystals for Swarovski Creators Lab collection will be available starting Tuesday on the Advisory Board Crystals and Swarovski websites, as well as top Swarovski stores. The collection ranges in price from $150 to $375.