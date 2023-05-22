×
Arc’Teryx Releases Fifth Drop of System_A Capsule

Inspired by a "hike to climb" lifestyle, the latest release balances nature and citywear for youth subcultures.

Looks from Arc’teryx System-A Drop 05
Arc’teryx's latest drop for System_A. Noah Sahady

Arc’teryx System_A offers outerwear and accessories that combine high-performance technology with the sensibility of everyday staples. Established in 2021 as an extension of its parent brand and helmed by senior design director Taka Kasuga, the Vancouver-based sublabel supplies a range of technical apparel designed to withstand urban landscapes and the great outdoors with the vision of a modular wardrobe.

Catering to hybrid living between nature and the city, Drop 05 focuses on mountain activities with a “hike to climb” aesthetic, offering a variety of updated climbing essentials of soft-shell cargo pants and jackets, graphic T-shirts, midlayer vests and hoodies, a graphic five-panel softshell cap and a versatile waist pack. 

2023 Arc’teryx System-A Spring 23
A look from Arc’teryx’s System_A fifth drop. Noah Sahady
2023 Arc’teryx System-A Spring 23
A look from Arc’teryx’s System_A fifth drop. Noah Sahady

This latest iteration of the System_A collection introduces components for outdoor layering and styles that allow unrestricted movement and flow, leveraging hybrid design and construction.

Notable features include the Chexa hybrid vest, which utilizes Coreloft insulation and fleece sides, and the Paltz cargo pant, which provides protection against the elements thanks to its Fortius 1.0 double-weave softshell.

With prices ranging from $100 for the T-shirts, $200 for the hybrid vest, $250 for the cargo pants and $300 for the waist pack, System_A’s fifth drop is available for purchase now at Arc’teryx retail stores and at the brand’s e-shop.

2023 Arc’teryx System-A Spring 23
A look from Arc’teryx’s System_A fifth drop. Noah Sahady
2023 Arc’teryx System-A Spring 23
A look from Arc’teryx’s System_A fifth drop. Noah Sahady
2023 Arc’teryx System-A Spring 23
A look from Arc’teryx’s System_A fifth drop. Noah Sahady
