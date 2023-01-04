ABG Awards Hickey Freeman Clothing License to Peerless

×
The license for tailored clothing in North America was previously held by Samuelsohn.

Hickey Freeman
A look from Hickey Freeman. courtesy

Count Hickey Freeman as the latest brand to ink a deal with Peerless Clothing for the design, manufacture and distribution of its tailored clothing in the North America.

The license for the U.S., Canada and Mexico had previously been held by Samuelsohn.

The new deal for Hickey, which is owned by Authentic Brands Group, is intended to reinforce the brand’s “elevated position in tailored clothing while extending [it] to a new generation,” the companies said.

Peerless also holds the license for other ABG brands including Hart Schaffner Marx men’s and boys’ tailored clothing, Van Heusen men’s tailored clothing and outerwear, and Shaquille O’Neal XLG men’s tailored clothing. Authentic and Peerless are preparing to unveil a partnership for Brooks Brothers children’s wear in the coming weeks, they said.

“We are very pleased to announce our newest partnership with Peerless for Hickey Freeman,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle and chief brand officer at ABG. “Alvin Segal, who passed away last year, built Peerless into one of the largest and most prestigious tailored clothing companies with an impressive stable of designer labels. Dan Orwig, president of Peerless, and Douglas Raicek, executive vice president and principal of Peerless, are doing an incredible job upholding and extending the company’s legacy of unmatched tailored clothing expertise, unwavering dedication to its brand partners and strong retail relationships.

“We are confident that through our partnership with Peerless, Hickey Freeman will continue to deliver the same high quality and value for which the brand is known and loved.”

Orwig added: “Our shared vision with Authentic is to uphold Hickey Freeman’s commitment to the art of fine tailoring. Hickey Freeman is an enduring American heritage brand, and we are excited to partner with Authentic to help progress the brand’s long-term strategy and legacy.”

ABG is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company that owns more than 40 brands and generates about $24 billion in annual retail sales globally. 

