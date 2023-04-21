×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: April 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

WWD Report Card: Coachella Performers’ Best and Worst

Beauty

Revlon to Appoint New Board Chair, Sources Say

Sustainability

Inside Retail’s Plastic Bag Problem — and Efforts to Curb It

Authentic Brands Taps Versa Group as Geoffrey Beene Licensee

The deal covers men's dress shirts that will be sold at department and specialty stores as well as online in North America.

Geoffrey Beene watches.
Geoffrey Beene watches. Courtesy of Authentic Brands Group.

Authentic Brands Group has found a new licensee for its Geoffrey Beene dress shirts: Versa Group.

Under the terms of the deal, Versa will design, produce and distribute men’s dress shirts for the brand. The product will be available at department stores, specialty retailers as well as online across North America beginning this spring.

As a way to appeal to today’s customer, the assortment will feature technological features such as four-way stretch, moisture wicking and wrinkle-free properties. They will also be recyclable and include Repreve, a recycled performance fiber made from plastic bottles.

Related Galleries

“Authentic’s partnership with Versa Group will build upon Geoffrey Beene’s deep heritage while offering uniquely designed products that elevate the brand’s men’s offerings,” said Scott Orenstein, vice president of heritage brands at Authentic.

“By utilizing our technology, we are able to introduce the brand to new audiences while bringing quality products to our loyal customers,” Marc Seruya, chief executive officer of Versa, said.

Authentic purchased the heritage brands Izod, Van Heusen, Arrow and Geoffrey Beene from PVH Corp. for $220 million in 2021. The brand development, marketing and entertainment platform owns more than 40 brands across a variety of categories including Reebok, Nautica, Ted Baker, Sports Illustrated and Marilyn Monroe. Its brands currently generate sales of $24.7 billion globally and the corporation operates 11,300 stores and in-store shops in more than 150 countries. Its latest acquisition was for Boardriders, parent company of Quiksilver, Billabong and other brands.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad