PVH Licenses Randa for Tommy, Calvin Neckwear

PVH and Randa have rekindled a relationship that began four decades ago.

PVH has signed a licensing deal with Randa to produce men’s and boys’ neckwear for its Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands. The first product will hit the market in January at retailers including Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse.

Randa had been the neckwear licensee for PVH for decades, but for the past several years, the company had been producing its neckwear in-house through its Superba division. However, Randa does hold a license with PVH for men’s, women’s and children’s belts and small leather goods for Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and PVH’s Heritage Brands division and will now add ties to that relationship.

“Randa has been making ties since 1910. It is exciting to once again work with PVH on branded neckwear,” said David J. Katz, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Randa Apparel & Accessories. “It’s a deal 40 years in the making, returning neckwear to our substantial global multiclassification partnership with PVH.”

“Silk has always tied us together,” added Judy Person, executive vice president of RAA and president of Randa Accessories. “PVH and Randa have a many decades-long legacy with neckwear. It’s only fitting that our growing partnership should include this classification as the world returns to dress-up and occasion dressing.”

