Cariuma and Peanuts to Launch Capsule Collection

Footwear brand Cariuma and the Peanuts gang are saying good grief to climate change.

The partners are launching on Tuesday a capsule collection of apparel and footwear featuring Peanuts characters Snoopy and Woodstock.

The capsule is themed to Take Care Sith Peanuts, a global initiative promoting taking care of yourself, each other and the Earth, and consists of seven footwear styles such as the OCA, OCA High and Salvas in white, pink, green and black colorways, and graphic T-shirts that are a first for the brand.

The footwear and Ts feature the popular beagle, Snoopy, carrying a surfboard and sleeping on, not under, a tree — much like how he sleeps on his doghouse — with his best friend and sidekick Woodstock, who is near flowers. Snoopy sleeps on a tree to nod to Cariuma’s reforestation program where they plant two trees for every pair of shoes sold, and he carries a surf board in reference to the brand’s founders David Python and Fernando Porto’s connection to the ocean.

The pieces also bear the phrase Take Care With Peanuts. Prices range from $89 to $110 for the footwear and $39 for the T-shirts.

The Cariuma x Peanuts T-shirt. Courtesy Photo

“We were immediately excited about the prospect of working with such an environmentally minded brand. One of the pillars of Take Care With Peanuts is care for the Earth and we loved how Cariuma is actively contributing to reforestation, as well as using vegan materials, all while maintaining a great style and quality of shoe,” said Peanuts Worldwide vice president of global soft lines Liz Brinkley.

In addition to an interest in surf, Cariuma founders Python and Porto has an affinity for skate and launched their first Pro Skate sneaker in 2020 and a skate team comprised of six skaters.