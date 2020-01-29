By  on January 29, 2020

CDLP, the Stockholm-based men’s brand of “sustainable luxury essentials,” has closed on a $5 million investment round led by Matchesfashion founder Tom Chapman and Swedish-American entrepreneur Cristina Stenbeck.

Founded by film director and photographer Christian Larson and entrepreneur Andreas Palm, CDLP offers men’s undergarments, including boxer-briefs, boxers, briefs, trunks and long johns made with Lyocell, and socks made with bamboo. The best friends-turned-brand founders launched the brand in 2016 and were inspired after Larson shot a campaign for a British lingerie brand and felt that women have more options than men when it comes to underwear.

