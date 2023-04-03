Market Moments: Eton Creating Collection From Repurposed Archival Fabrics



Eton Shirts is reaching into its archives for its next collection. But rather than just using the brand’s history as inspiration, the Swedish shirtmaker is creating the limited-edition collection from leftover fabrics from the past.

The use of repurposed fabrics is part of the company’s push to reduce its environmental impact while also offering customers “a touch of nostalgia and style,” Eton said.

The design team for Eton, which was founded in 1928 in the village of Gånghester, Sweden, took a deep dive into the archives to explore exclusive prints and fabrics of previous collections as well as silhouettes. The result is an assortment of nine different vertical stripe patterns in twills and poplins. The shirts will be available in both slim and contemporary fits and will retail for $270. The plan is to continue to use the archives for additional offerings in the future, Eton said.

This initial collection will be sold on the Eton e-commerce site beginning on April 29.