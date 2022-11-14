×
Row DTLA Adds Unique Stores to Its City Within a City

The Best Hair and Beauty Looks at The 2022 CFDA Awards

Blockchain: Beauty’s New Link to Transparency

Eton to Price Shirt Based on Nasdaq Exchange

If the index is down, the shirt will be discounted by the percentage of the decline.

Eton's Index Shirt
Eton's Index Shirt features a bull and a bear on the inside placket. courtesy

Eton has come up with a novel marketing scheme to promote the sale of its dress shirts.

The Swedish furnishings brand is introducing the Index Shirt, a custom-made, limited-edition iteration of its White Signature Twill Shirt. The way it works is that depending upon the performance of the Nasdaq market on any particular day, the customer will be offered a discount — or upcharge — based on the percentage loss or gain of the index. The retail price of the shirt starts at $280.

The Index Shirt features embroidered symbols of the bull and bear on the placket — the bull between the collar and the first button, and the bear between the first and second button. The discreet details are intended to symbolize optimism and pessimism, reflecting the highs and lows of the stock market.

A promotional image for the Index Shirt.

“We are continuously inspired by our customer’s strive for excellence,” said David Thörewik, chief executive officer of Eton Shirts. “The idea that they can engage with an innovative conceptual product, the Index Shirt, allows them to make the right decisions at the right time.”

The idea behind creating a shirt with its price pegged to the stock market reflects the current global economy and how sensitive buyer behavior can be, the company said.

The Index Shirt launches on Wednesday and its price will be updated every five minutes on trading days.

