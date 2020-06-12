Two Louisiana brands, Haspel and NOLA Couture, have teamed to celebrate their home state through a capsule collection of accessories.

The silk ties, bow ties and pocket squares feature images of sugarcane, pelicans, catfish, magnolia, irises and strawberries. The 18-piece collection is offered in cayenne red, lavender, light blue, yellow, navy and pink and designed to coordinate with Haspel’s seersucker suits.

“Our brands share the same raison d’être at their core — to honor Louisiana culture and style through great design and to have a damn good time wearing it,” said Laurie Haspel, president and fourth-generation owner of the Haspel brand, which was founded in 1909.

“Haspel is an iconic Louisiana brand. We loved working with them to create a collection where the colors were inspired by their beautiful array of seersucker colors and the designs inspired by Louisiana’s natural habitat. I think it’s one of our best collections yet,” said Cecile Hardy, owner and creator of NOLA Couture. The brand was created in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. It started as a men’s tie line and has now expanded into custom-designed and locally manufactured belts, children’s items, pet accessories and homeware.

The NOLA Couture x Hapsel collection product is available for sale at both brands’ e-commerce site as well as at NOLA Couture’s two stores in downtown New Orleans as well as it at an airport location in that city. The pocket squares retail for $35, the bow ties are $55 and the neckties are $65.